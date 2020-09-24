To the editor:
I frequently look to my parents for advice and as I continue through life, I realize the truth behind their words. When trying to determine another’s true intentions and strength of character, my dad would always say, “actions speak louder than words.” Through tough times and good times, these words still ring true.
I met Sen. Matt Little at a community town hall meeting that he had orchestrated to talk about autism. As a special education teacher and parent, this topic was near and dear to my heart. I was impressed with his initiative to seek advice from the community on what he could do to help individuals with autism access their communities, schools and employment. Little worked for three years to bring Metro Mobility services to Lakeville. This service is vital for individuals with disabilities who cannot drive and essential in Lakeville where there is scarce public transportation. Most recently, I was advocating for a bill to update Minnesota’s guardianship statute to include supported decision making as an option for individuals with disabilities. I had made an appointment in advance to speak with Little and had missed my time. When I showed up at his office he was in a meeting, but he still made the time to come out and speak with me. He showed compassion and understanding for how important this would be to help people keep their decision-making rights.
Not only is Little a voice for his constituents at the Capitol, he also volunteers his time in our community and schools. He has spoken to my son’s Boy Scout troop, handed out school supplies at Ready, Set, Achieve, and even attends graduation parties. When I see him in the community, he greets me by first name. Actions speak louder than words and Senator Little has proven through his actions that he cares about people in the communities he serves. He is the kind of leader we need representing us and the definition of a true public servant.
Kimberly Baker
Lakeville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.