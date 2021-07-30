To the editor:
After reading the letter to the editor “To what end?” I was left shaking my head. The perfect example of today’s problems. An uninformed portion of the population voting and making life and death decisions, that affect others, based on incorrect information. Please check the math or find a reliable resource on the Internet. His conclusion that Gov. Tim Walz overstepped his powers and acted in anything other than the best interest of all Minnesota citizens should change when he corrects his math.
The letter compared Walz’s performance against the governor of Florida but incorrectly calculated the number of deaths per million residents in each state. He concluded that 749 (Minnesota) and 553 (Florida) deaths per million was reason enough to insult our governor and mischaracterize his performance since the beginning of the pandemic.
The actual numbers are (latest reported as of July 22) Minnesota 1,335 and Florida 1,742 deaths per million residents. One can’t just take a snapshot of how these two gentleman responded to this catastrophic emergency, because what they did months ago still effects what happens today. To that end, the current 7 day average for Florida is 8,912 cases and 34 deaths and rising while Minnesota’s is 248 cases and two deaths.
The letter writer concluded that Walz’s actions were neither necessary or effective. I couldn’t disagree more. Now that he knows the facts, will he reassess his opinion of Walz’s performance or continue to propagate false and misleading statements? How about those who read the false statistics and misaligned conclusions? He should really fix that.
Marcel Secours
Rosemount
