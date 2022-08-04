To the editor:
As a former Lakeville mayor, state senator, and candidate for Dakota County attorney, I read with interest last week’s letter about Lakeville’s mayors, but thought several factual corrections were in order.
First the basics: Lakeville is the ninth largest city in Minnesota (71,000); revenues of about $110 million/year and hundreds of employees.
Second, the city administrator doesn’t decide policy, set the budget, or create ordinances – the mayor and City Council possess those powers. The League of Minnesota Cities Handbook succinctly states, “The (city) council has complete authority over all administrative affairs in the city.” The mayor and city council do not directly supervise each employee, but that’s no different from any CEO or governor.
Third, Lakeville’s mayor serves “As the head of the city, the mayor officially speaks for both the council and the community as a whole … the mayor is the presiding officer and a regular member of the council. The mayor has all the powers and duties for the office of council member in addition to those of mayor.”
The mayor does have some important ceremonial duties, such as speaking to the public during a crisis or promoting local businesses.
Third, like most mayors, I was actively involved with major city projects. But don’t take my word for it, Rick Howden, former Lakeville Economic Development specialist, wrote, “I had the privilege to work alongside then-Mayor Little. Mayor Little played an active role in projects that our department worked on.”
David Olson, former Lakeville Community & Economic Development director agreed, “While mayor, Matt Little advocated for numerous downtown redevelopment projects, the Open to Business program, and other projects during his tenure that resulted in the creation of hundreds of new jobs.”
Finally, Dakota County attorney, like Lakeville’s mayor, is an elected public advocate working for the people, leading a large office, and setting policy. Being county attorney requires experience as an elected official, time in the public eye during crises, being a public advocate, and bringing people together to solve problems. That’s the experience I would bring as county attorney.
Matt Little
Lakeville
