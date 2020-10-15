To the editor:
Big thanks to Knights of Columbus and Supper on the Hill from All Saints Catholic Church for their Community Supper. A wonderful lasagne meal served to any and all who drove by to pick up their boxed meal.
In these days of crisis, it is great to see this gift to the community. We sure enjoyed it and want to thank all the volunteers who worked to make this happen.
Dave and Louise Anderson
Lakeville
