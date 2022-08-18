A stretch of Interstate 35E is celebrating more than 35 years with its original surface. I’d like to highlight a concrete road project that is performing great, decades after construction: Interstate 35E in Eagan. Most stretches have not been touched since the 1980s. Concrete is a truly sustainable and durable pavement and should last over 60 years with minimal maintenance. The materials used – local sand and gravel aggregates – can be 100% recycled and reused, and are not derived from petroleum. Many projects in Minnesota are using a new form of cement that is optimized for strength and less carbon-intensive. Research on the urban heat island effect has shown that concrete’s natural lighter color absorbs less heat and can assist in lowering ambient air temperature by as much as 7 to 10 degrees. Bonus: this reflectivity also allows for more efficient highway lighting with 1/3 fewer light fixtures. Minnesotans stand to benefit from smarter paving projects. When policymakers, MnDOT officials, county engineers, and public works departments choose better pavement, it’s a much-needed boost for our state’s highway system. A White House fact sheet states that 4,986 miles (out of a total of about 12,000 miles statewide) of highway in Minnesota are in “poor condition.” It is important to acknowledge that the public pays the price for poor pavement conditions — vehicle costs caused by rough roads, frustrating time wasted in construction delays, and again as taxpayers responsible for inevitable reconstruction costs. Road funding goes farther with a longer-term approach. Quick estimates show MnDOT alone could save an estimated $150 million each year if our interstates were built entirely from concrete - equivalent to halving their budget. Next time you drive this segment of I-35E in Eagan, take note of the long-lasting pavement.
Matt Zeller
Executive director, Concrete Paving Association of Minnesota
