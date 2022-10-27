At his Oct. 17 press conference, Tyler Kistner berated his opponent, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, for not serving in the military, declaring it was “disgusting” that she questioned his “nine years of service and sacrifice.” This is disgraceful and not true. Recently, Craig said, “I have always respected Tyler’s service to our nation.” No one is questioning Kistner’s actual service record. But Rep. Craig — and every voter — should question the fitness of a candidate who distorts his military record to gain the admiration and support of voters.
Kistner has previously said he, “deployed to the front lines six months at a time.” Referring to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, he has stated, “I’ve been in such conflicts,” and he has asserted, “I’ve been in combat.” If any of this was true, Kistner would have been awarded the Combat Action Ribbon, which requires “satisfactory performance under enemy fire.” He was not. Then, he lied about his lying, saying he “never claimed to be a combat veteran,” even though his exaggerations are a matter of record.
In an attempt at his press conference to neutralize criticism, he displayed an award he got because he “advised, assisted, and, at times, accompanied partner-force personnel,” claiming he “led three combat missions.” This implies boots on the ground. While commendable, advising about combat is not actual combat. In fact, it is stolen valor: The theft of honor from active military and veterans who have actually earned their real combat action ribbons and medals.
Denise Kanfield
Lakeville
U.S. Army, 1985-1990, U.S. Army Reserves, 1990-1993
