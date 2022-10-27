To the editor:

At his Oct. 17 press conference, Tyler Kistner berated his opponent, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, for not serving in the military, declaring it was “disgusting” that she questioned his “nine years of service and sacrifice.” This is disgraceful and not true. Recently, Craig said, “I have always respected Tyler’s service to our nation.” No one is questioning Kistner’s actual service record. But Rep. Craig — and every voter — should question the fitness of a candidate who distorts his military record to gain the admiration and support of voters.

