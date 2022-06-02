Wow. Burnsville is blessed with an incredible institution that continues to provide wonderful performances and messages to the community year after year. The Burnsville High School Theatre Guild just produced a wonderful presentation, “Shrek, The Musical,” that continues the long tradition of displaying incredible talent to audiences throughout the community.
Having just seen the play, it reminded me of all the previous BHS shows that have highlighted some of the best singing, dancing, and artistic expression found at any high school throughout the Twin Cities.
The “Shrek” show displays the elements that one has seen throughout the years at Burnsville … terrific singing, outstanding tap dancing and creative choreography, superb musical background, and simply extraordinary overall performances by all involved in the presentations. No matter what year it is, the blessings of the Burnsville talent continues to amaze and endure.
A simple thank you for all you do to Burnsville’s artistic contributions that enrich the quality of life in our community. And the message they often send, and is the center of the “Shrek” performance, is that “what makes us different makes us strong, and no matter how hard life gets, our loved ones will always be able to lift us up.” During these crazy and troubling times, it’s nice to be refreshed and reminded by such wonderful young people. Artistic performances can help us to feel there is hope for the future.
