To the editor:
As a longtime Eagan resident, I’d like to reinforce the feeling of almost all Eaganites that this is a superior place to live – our taxes are as low or lower than any comparable city, the amenities are great, we have excellent police and fire departments, and on and on. Almost annually, some national magazine or survey rates Eagan as one of the best small cities in the nation.
That said, our longtime Mayor Mike Maguire concluded an embarrassing incident this week with a disposition to charges of driving while impaired following a Vikings game. The only damage was to his car, his ego and his reputation. Maguire has been and continues to be an outstanding public servant, and with him at the helm and an outstanding City Council, Eagan continues to be a place which others envy for the caliber of its government.
Who amongst us hasn’t had an incident in life which we regret, which we’d like to take a mulligan on. By a quick calculation, Maguire’s life encompasses over 450,000 hours, with one short blemish of three hours or so. To reach a percentage on those figures is so infinitesimal as to defy calculation. Let’s move on and be thankful that our city is in such responsible hands.
Alan Miller
Eagan
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.