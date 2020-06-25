To the editor:
After yet another edition of the endless parade of anti-gun letters Rich Cowles submits on a regular basis I hope you’ll allow me to replace rhetoric and fear mongering with facts.
According to the CDC there are around 32,000 gun deaths each year.
60 percent are suicide 19,200
3 percent are accidents 960
4 percent are justified 1,280
33 percent are homicides 10,560. Of those, 80 percent are gang-related 8,448.
That leaves 2,112 gun deaths in a population of 312 million. You have a 0.0000067692 percent chance of death by firearm. By comparison, there were 1,515 deaths by knives or cutting instruments, 672 deaths by hands, fists or feet and 443 deaths by blunt objects (clubs, hammers) in 2018.
If you’re not a criminal or part of a gang, by far the most dangerous thing you will ever do is go to and from work, school or wherever you spend your time. Over 2,500 teens die every year texting while driving. By comparison, a couple hundred kids have died from every school shooting ever — combined. School shootings are tragic, of course, but if this is about saving lives, why is there no clamor to render cellphones inoperable when moving? We could easily use existing technology to save thousands of lives. I guess the convenience of phones outweighs those lives? Yet when it comes to guns some will gladly curtail the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens over a fraction of the deaths.
Your chances of encountering a situation with a gun are almost zero. Let’s react accordingly. Fear-based knee jerk reactions have no place in this conversation. Period. We can talk about some reasonable measures like closing gun show loopholes and red flag laws that retain due process, both in removing the guns and reacquiring them. However, the motives and ultimate goals of anti-gun folks like Mr. Cowles go far beyond any reasonable measures and are far more dangerous to this country than any gun ever was. If the tens of millions of law-abiding gun owners and their trillions of rounds of ammunition were the problem, you would know it.
John Morgan
Burnsville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.