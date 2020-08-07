To the editor:
As I understand it, this COVID-19 virus is not to be taken lightly. Yes, it’s a “real killer.”
Learned medical personnel are telling us how to avoid contracting it. And, if wearing a mask and social distancing are the ways, so be it. They are a bit of an inconvenience. But look at the results if we don’t. Why do we behave like spoiled children who get their way?
So let’s behave like mature adults. We are in charge of our own destiny.
Even the president of the United States had to capitulate to wearing a mask. Seems as if he had a sheepish look on his face. Between the mask and having trouble walking down a ramp was somewhat demoralizing to him.
Phyllis Peter
Apple Valley
