To the editor:
The recent coronavirus has really been an eye opener. The reaction of state government, especially from the governor’s office, restricting the liberty of its citizens is nothing short of tyrannical. A reading of Article 5, Section 3 of the Minnesota Constitution gives no such authority to the governor, and the governor knows it because he cites Statute Section 12.21(3) as his authority. A reading of Section 12 provides that the governor may “make, amend, and rescind” any necessary order and under Section 12.32 such orders have the force of law. It would seem that Section 32 violates Article 3 of the Minnesota Constitution since it gives the governor legislative power. It seems the governor of Minnesota is pretty much like a king. He can declare an emergency and then make any order he likes without any need for the Legislature or the courts. Of course his order is only good as long as the emergency exists but since he gets to declare when it starts, he gets to decide when it ends. Meanwhile the liberties of the people as codified in the Bill of Rights to peacefully assemble and worship freely are severely restricted. The governor’s “edict” is a violation of our First Amendment rights and Article 1, Sections 7 and 16 of the Minnesota Constitution. Unfortunately, since most of us don’t know what our constitutional rights are, we panic and just comply with the governor’s order. I have no problem if the governor wants to offer recommendations and suggestions on how we may stem this virus but do it within the law. I’m sure he’ll take the credit when Minnesota survives this virus.
“Necessity is the plea for every infringement on human freedom, it is the argument of tyrants, the creed of slaves.” William Pitt the younger
It’s time to take a stand. Let’s act like free American’s, not slaves.
Mel Henschel
Apple Valley
