Your goal scores new found humility.

A wit climbs low with utility. 

Stray from fancy way

sun cover of day,

and exercise in futility.

Medallion will be hidden on city of Rosemount park property. Hunters will not have to move, damage or destroy park property or look in any of the maintained gardens in order to find the medallion. 

Official rules are here

