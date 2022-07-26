Leprechaun's Lost Medallion Hunt Clue No. 2 Jul 26, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Clue No. 2Lookin’ low? Don’t Stop Believin’.Be bold. Yer legs seek relievin’.The Grand Illusion is no fair.Go cruisin’. Loggins: gotta get Footloose achievin’.Merchants Bank, Member FDIC, is offering a $100 Visa gift card and the Tribune is offering four tickets to Crayola Experience at the Mall of America to the winner.Medallion will be hidden on city of Rosemount park property. Hunters will not have to move, damage or destroy park property or look in any of the maintained gardens in order to find the medallion.Official rules and a picture of the prize will be posted at SunThisweek.com and on the front door of the bank.Here's a link to last year's clues. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosemount Rosemount Leprechaun Days Leprechaun Days 2022 Rm Medallion 2022 Stw Summer 2022 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt Clue No. 1 New Kitchen and Rail restaurant introduces global flavors menu Rosemount Leprechaun Days schedule of events 2022 NBC’s Ninja cameras capture Burnsville’s Boyd Eagan man charged in fireworks incident at movie theater E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jul 22, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jul 22, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jul 22, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.