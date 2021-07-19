Leprechaun's Lost Medallion Hunt Clue No. 1 Jul 19, 2021 Jul 19, 2021 Updated 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Legend notes leprechauns live long lives.Surprise! My shot, scant memory slides.Rings lucky for you.While mending a shoeon the ground, the lost prize game arrives. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rosemount Rosemount Leprechaun Days Stw Summer 2021 Leprechaun Days 2021 Rm Medallion 2021 Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Letter: All are welcome Rosemount Leprechaun Days schedule of events 2021 Lined up for the Pan-O-Prog grand parade in Lakeville Umhoefer finishes career where he started it Farmington council denies Juneteenth proclamation E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jul 16, 2021 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jul 16, 2021 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jul 16, 2021 0 2021 Reader Choice Winners
