Official Rules for the 2021 Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt
The Leprechaun’s Lost Medallion Hunt clues will be published on SunThisweek.com and the front door of Merchants Bank, Member FDIC, 15055 Chippendale Ave. W., corner of County Road 42 and Chippendale Ave., beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021. A new clue will appear daily at 9 a.m. at SunThisweek.com and on the front door of Merchants Bank, through Sunday, July 25, 2021, unless the medallion is found prior to that date.
The medallion will be hidden on city of Rosemount park land. No park land or property needs to be altered, destroyed, or damaged in order to find the medallion. It will not be hidden on park land that has restricted access. It will not be hidden in park gardens or inside mulch beds. Do not dig in any ground or mulch to find the medallion. It won’t be necessary.
If you find the medallion, follow the instructions on the prize to qualify for the $100 gift card and prize package. If the medallion is not found by 5 p.m. Sunday, July 25, 2021, no prize will be awarded.
Merchants Bank and Sun Thisweek the Dakota County Tribune Newspapers reserve the right to discontinue the hunt at any time if public property is destroyed.
General Conditions:
Individuals under the age of 18 must have the permission of a parent or legal guardian to participate in the hunt.
The winner will be required to execute and return a Certificate of Eligibility and General Release form that the medallion has been found. If the winner is under the age of 18, the Certificate must be signed by his or her parent or legal guardian. Non-compliance may result in disqualification. Any income tax liability is the sole responsibility of the winner.
All participants agree that Merchants Bank, Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune newspapers and their respective affiliate companies, parents, subsidiaries, advertising representatives and agents will have no liability whatsoever, and will be held harmless by participants for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of the prizes or participation in this contest.
Except where legally prohibited, by accepting prize, winner grants permission for Merchants Bank and Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune Newspapers, its partners, and those acting under its authority to use his or her name, photograph, voice and/or likeness for advertising and/or publicity without compensation. No purchase is necessary to win.
All contest rules and decisions are final. Employees and immediate family members of Merchants Bank and Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune newspapers and all contest partners are not eligible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.