Leprechaun's Lost Medallion Hunt Clue No. 1 Jul 25, 2022

Clue No. 1
Hitchville and Mojo Monks, they stroll soul.
Little bit country and rock 'n' roll.
Whoop It Up with Styx,
Journey, Queen, hit picks.
Soaring songs connect to medal goal.

-Merchants Bank, Member FDIC, is offering a $100 Visa gift card and the Tribune is offering four tickets to Crayola Experience at the Mall of America to the winner.

Medallion will be hidden on city of Rosemount park property. Hunters will not have to move, damage or destroy park property or look in any of the maintained gardens in order to find the medallion.

Official rules and a picture of the prize are posted with this clue and on the front door of the bank.

Here's a link to last year's clues.
