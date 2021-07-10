The Rosemount Leprechaun Days Grand Day Parade route for this year’s 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, parade, will travel only on 145th Street from its start at Shannon Parkway to its end at Cameo Avenue.
Reception to the route that was used 2017-19 has been positive. according to organizers.
Attendees said they had more space along the route to find a place to see the parade.
Parade participants were able to gain access to the staging area using multiple routes for the floats and dropping off participants.
Float lineup on 145th Street again will start at Shannon Parkway and extend back to Diamond Path. It is possible some floats will stage on Shannon Parkway north and south of the start.
There are many parade participants who are dropped off by parents prior to the parade to stage with their floats. People are encouraged to drop off adjacent to the route.
The residents living in the neighborhoods north and south of 145th Street will not be able to use 145th for a time before the parade but will have access to other roadways that will get them where they need to go.
The parade route aims to keep traffic moving before and after the event.
While many floats use Highway 3 after the parade, traffic backups are expected to be minimal due to stoplights at the end of the route as floats can turn north on Cameo toward Rosemount Middle School after the parade to disassemble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.