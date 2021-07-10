lep days parade 1

Rosemount Leprechaun Days 2020 has been canceled for this year. The event typically has a parade, fireworks, carnival and live entertainment.

 Tad Johnson

The Rosemount Leprechaun Days Grand Day Parade route for this year’s 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, parade, will travel only on 145th Street from its start at Shannon Parkway to its end at Cameo Avenue.

Reception to the route that was used 2017-19 has been positive. according to organizers.

Attendees said they had more space along the route to find a place to see the parade.

Parade participants were able to gain access to the staging area using multiple routes for the floats and dropping off participants.

Float lineup on 145th Street again will start at Shannon Parkway and extend back to Diamond Path. It is possible some floats will stage on Shannon Parkway north and south of the start.

There are many parade participants who are dropped off by parents prior to the parade to stage with their floats. People are encouraged to drop off adjacent to the route.

The residents living in the neighborhoods north and south of 145th Street will not be able to use 145th for a time before the parade but will have access to other roadways that will get them where they need to go.

The parade route aims to keep traffic moving before and after the event.

While many floats use Highway 3 after the parade, traffic backups are expected to be minimal due to stoplights at the end of the route as floats can turn north on Cameo toward Rosemount Middle School after the parade to disassemble.

Tags

Load comments