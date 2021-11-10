On Nov. 9, the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee continued its statewide tour of Minnesota, visiting sites – including one in Apple Valley and another in Rosemount – with proposed investments in regional economies. Reps. Robert Bierman, DFL-Apple Valley, and John Huot, DFL-Rosemount, hosted the committee as they learned about proposals for improvements to the Minnesota Zoo and updates to the Rosemount Readiness Center. The zoo’s animal hospital was built in 1975 and predates the opening of the zoo. Their request of $8 million would renovate the animal hospital to meet industry standards. To replace the aging infrastructure of Lakeside Plaza and to ensure full ADA accessibility to the zoo’s entrance, the zoo is also seeking $17 million. After being closed for 10 years, the Nocturnal Trail needs updates to connect the exhibit to accommodate more guests. A $6 million request would reopen a long-closed portion of the Tropics Trail to add immersive exhibit space, including amenities such as a kids’ area, family restrooms, and a stage for animal encounters and volunteer space. Committee members also visited the Rosemount Readiness Center, which has requested $10.5 million for interior updates for window replacements, floor repairs, electrical wiring and HVAC systems. This is the Minnesota Department of Veterans’ Affairs’ top capital investment priority. The 2022 legislative session is scheduled to begin Jan. 31.
