State Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, Sen. John Hoffman, DFL-Champlin, and a coalition of local restaurant owners are urging action be taken to provide a temporary change in state law that would allow current on-sale alcohol retailers to sell pre-packaged alcoholic beverages both in carry-out and delivery.
Koznick was joined by Jason Saji, general manager at B-52 Burgers & Brew in Lakeville and Inver Grove Heights at a Monday morning press conference announcing the proposal.
Lawmakers were also planning to send a letter to Gov. Tim Walz on Monday asking him to consider approving the temporary change via executive order.
“Giving restaurants this option is a commonsense way we can help local job creators pay their bills and keep Minnesotans employed,” Koznick said in a press release. “For many restaurants, wine and beer sales account for as much as 50 percent of profits. This temporary change gives local establishments the flexibility they need to convert existing wine and beer inventory into revenue while providing a more immediate solution to cash-flow problems than waiting for loan approval.”
“Our Mom and Pop shops are trying to create ways to stay afloat during this tsunami,” said Hoffman. “Allowing wine and beer takeout would be a critical lifeline that would instantly boost sales and help our restaurant industry during these challenging times. I hope the Legislature will take swift, bipartisan action to get this done.”
Koznick, in consultation with the Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association, recommends the following public safety guidelines be considered with his proposal:
• Bars and restaurants would be required to sell food with all wine and beer take-out orders
• All alcohol sold off-sale would be in pre-packaged, closed containers
• Beer sales should be limited to pre-packaged products with a maximum of 144 ounces per order (12, 12-ounce cans)
• Wine sales should be limited to 1500 milliliters of wine (two regular bottles)
• Hard liquor would not be allowed for off-sale by bars and restaurants
• Current rules pertaining to customer age identification and safety would stay in effect
• Cities and towns have ability to opt out
The change in law would be in effect until emergency orders temporarily closing sit-down services at bars, restaurants, and other places of public accommodation have been lifted.
“The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for our business as we’ve had to lay off about 80 percent of our staff,” said Jason Saji, general manager of B-52 Burgers & Brew. “We are grateful for the support of the Lakeville community as takeout orders have helped keep us afloat for now. Being able to offer wine and beer as a takeout option would likely provide us with the extra revenue we need to begin the process of rehiring some of our employees.”
To date, 17 states and municipalities around the country have temporarily eased regulations to allow restaurants to sell pre-packaged wine and beer off-sale with food orders including Illinois, Iowa, Fargo and Grand Forks, North Dakota, Wisconsin, New York, Maryland, Colorado, New Hampshire, Texas, California, Nebraska, Vermont, Kentucky, Ohio, Atlanta, and Washington D.C.
###
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.