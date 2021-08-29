The American Legion Auxiliary of Eagan Unit 594 has teamed up this year with Eagan Community Center to run a towel and twin-size bedding drive for veterans in need.
A bin will be placed at the ECC for all donations from Aug. 16 to Sept. 7.
Bath towels, beach towels, hand towels, washcloths, flat or fitted bedsheets, pillowcases and new pillows are needed at the Every Third Saturday warehouse in Minneapolis.
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 594 has been working with ETS to supply homeless veterans with needed items throughout the pandemic. Every Third Saturday is a warehouse run by Tom and Jessie McKenna to serve homeless and underserved veterans in the area. Everything is free. All that is needed is a discharge paper or DD214 to enter.
Last year the Eagan ALA Unit had a purse, coat and winter clothes drive coordinated with Hy-Vee that collected coats, jackets, hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and sweaters. There were backpacks, beach bags and purses for the warehouse as well. Veterans were allowed to take one of the bags as they entered the storeroom to fill with their personal choices from the shelves.
One auxiliary member made multiple tie blankets for the veterans but more are welcome. This year the unit chose to purchase personal hygiene products such as waterless body wipes, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, razors and shaving cream and warm socks. The auxiliary is asking the community to help supply towels and bed linens.
Questions can be directed to American Legion Auxiliary Unit President Susan Flynn at suellenflynn@comcast.net or Vice President Molly Schuetzle at molly.schuetzle@gmail.com.
