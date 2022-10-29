Legion Auxiliary to host Soup Luncheon in Farmington Oct 29, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 189 of Farmington Soup Luncheon will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the VFW Post 7662, 421 Third St., in the Club Room.Tickets are $8 each. Proceeds from the event will be used to serve veterans in the community.For more information, call Kim at 612-709-5162. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags American Legion Farmington Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Lakeville man dies in one-vehicle crash in Burnsville Apple Valley shopping center sold for over $10 million Four compete for two open seats on Eagan Council Lakeville Area School Board candidate Q&A's 2022 Farmington man sentenced for crash that killed Lakeville student E-editions Dakota County Tribune Oct 28, 2022 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Oct 28, 2022 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Oct 28, 2022 0
