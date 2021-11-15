Residents of Legends of Apple Valley, a senior apartment complex in Apple Valley, gathered for a Veterans Day celebration, Nov. 11. The event, originally planned for outdoors, was moved inside due to the weather. Legends tenant Norb Rezac said about 25 residents attended. The event featured patriotic songs performed by the Legends Band and the complex’s Bible singalong group with accompaniment by Jim Dwyer on the harmonica and Rezac on the trombone. Rezac said the event’s purpose was to express gratitude for and honor living and deceased veterans, along with emphasizing patriotism.
