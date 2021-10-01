As the new school year rolls around, the DARTS Learning Buddies program kicks off its 25th season, helping elementary students and volunteers through intergenerational connections.
DARTS is looking for volunteers this school year to help grade-school students remotely with reading, math, science and art for 1-2 hours per week. For 25 years, Learning Buddies volunteers have helped thousands of students in over 45 schools across Dakota, Scott, Ramsey and Hennepin counties.
The intergenerational connections formed through the Learning Buddies program “are meaningful and valuable for all involved,” said Program Manager Erin Walloch. While “the students benefit from having community members show they care about them and their academic journey,” the program gives adult volunteers the chance to stay active in the community and gives teachers in-class help, fostering many unlikely friendships along the way.
To become a Learning Buddies volunteer, contact DARTS at volunteer@darts1.org or call 651-455-1560 and ask for Erin. Learn more at www.dartsconnects.org.
This program is sponsored by Flint Hills Resources, Otto Bremer Foundation, Old National Bank, the Richard M. Schulze Foundation, Louis and Peaches Owen Family Foundation, Xcel Energy, Lakeville Lions Club, SKB Environmental and Eagan Foundation.
Since 1974, nonprofit DARTS has served seniors and their families in the southeast metro, helping seniors lead more independent lives. Services include house cleaning, home repair, outdoor chores, transportation services, caregiver coaching and volunteer opportunities. For more information or to become a volunteer, call 651-455-1560 or visit us at www.dartsconnects.org.
