The city of Lakeville Parks and Recreation’s Little Tykes Safety Camp got visits last week from Raeberg’s Leadership Martial Arts, Lakeville Police and Fire and Dakota Communications. More information about summer offerings is at webtrac.lakevillemn.gov/wbwsc/webtrac.wsc/splash.html.
Learning about safety in Lakeville
- Photos from the city of Lakeville
