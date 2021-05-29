An informational meeting about starting a Lions Club in Apple Valley has been set for 6 p.m. June 8.
The event will take place at the Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, Apple Valley. Community members who are interested in becoming more involved in their community are invited to learn more about Lions Clubs International and starting a club in Apple Valley.
A drawing for a gift prize will be available to attendees. There will also be a demonstration of Kidsight, the vision screening program for children. Residents can also drop off their used eyeglasses or hearing aids for recycling.
For more information, contact Cheryl Kelly at 5m6avlions@gmail.com.
