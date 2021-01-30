January is National Mentoring Month and there are opportunities for community members to make a difference in young people’s lives locally through mentoring.
Residents can mentor a youth in Dakota County through Kids ‘n Kinship, a local nonprofit that matches children ages 5 to 16 with volunteer mentors for fun and engaging weekly activities in the community. The organization serves Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount.
“Kids ‘n Kinship mentor matches normally do a variety of activities together such as visiting a park, going for a walk or bike-ride, cooking or baking, playing a board game, or other low/no-cost activity. With the disruption of COVID-19 our matches have been resilient in finding new and fun ways to connect using technology, writing letters, dropping off activity packs or meeting outdoors,” according to a news release.
In addition to the community-based program, Kids ‘n Kinship offers school-based mentoring programs at Glacier Hills and Thomas Lake Elementary Schools in Eagan, Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, Parkview Elementary in Rosemount and Boeckman Middle School in Farmington.
In Dakota County, there are 72 youths currently matched with mentors, and 49 youths waiting for mentors through Kids ‘n Kinship.
Community members can learn more about mentoring through Kids ‘n Kinship during upcoming information sessions Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. The information session is the place to hear about the children and teens who are waiting for mentors, the volunteer screening process and the activities and benefits provided by Kids ‘n Kinship.
For more information go to www.kidsnkinship.org or call 952-892-6368.
