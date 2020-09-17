Girls entering kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to learn about Girl Scouts at a free, in-person robot building party Tuesday, Sept. 22 – 6-7 p.m. or 7:30-8:30 p.m. – at the Lexington-Diffley Athletic Complex Sun Shelter, 4201 Lexington Ave., Eagan.
While girls are in the party, parents can meet to get to know each other and share ideas on how Girl Scouts can supercharge a girl’s life.
Registration is required at eagangirlscouts.org and space is limited to 25 attendees. Face coverings are required and yard chairs for adults are recommended.
Girl Scouts is an all-girl place where they can experience adventure, experiment with STEM, explore nature and the outdoors, gain leadership skills, practice entrepreneurship, build confidence and character and make a difference in the community.
Questions about Girl Scouts or this event can be sent to email eagangirlscouts@gmail.com or call Girl Scouts River Valleys at 800-845-0787. To join, go to GirlScoutsRV.org/Join or text JOIN to 74253.
