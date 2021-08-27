Community members are invited to learn more about the newly constructed improvements to Diffley Road near three District 196 schools in Eagan.
Open houses are set for Monday, Aug. 30, from 8-10 a.m. at Northview Elementary, 4-6:30 p.m. at Dakota Hills Middle School and 6-8 p.m. at Eagan High School. The events will include a walking tour and information display.
Diffley Road was scheduled to reopen between Lexington Avenue and Trenton Road in Eagan Aug. 20. Work is scheduled to continue in the coming weeks and will mostly occur off of the roadway.
The overall project has involved narrowing Diffley Road to one lane of traffic in each direction between Lexington Avenue and Braddock Trail; installing two single-lane roundabouts at Daniel Drive and Braddock Trail; enhanced pedestrian crossings and a new trail connection from Braddock to the south parking lot; new access to Dakota Hills’ and Eagan High’s south lot from Daniel Drive; and improved traffic circulation within the Dakota Hills, Eagan High and Northview parking lots.
Sign up for the open houses at https://tinyurl.com/2nczruh3.
