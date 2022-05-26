Leah Hack has been hired as the next principal of Pinewood Community Elementary School in Eagan.
Hack has been the principal at Diamond Path Elementary School of International Studies in Apple Valley for the last four years and has worked at Diamond Path since 2011. She will finish this school year at Diamond Path and take over at Pinewood starting July 1. Hack will replace Crisfor Town, who is retiring at the end of this school year after a 34-year career in District 196, including the last 21 years as principal at Pinewood.
“I am excited for the opportunity to be the next principal at Pinewood Community Elementary School,” Hack said. “I look forward to meeting with students, families and staff, and working together to continue to best meet the needs of each student.”
She started her career in District 196 as a teacher at Red Pine Elementary School in 2001, then spent the next three years teaching in other districts before returning to District 196 in 2005. She taught one year at Cedar Park Elementary School and four years at Oak Ridge Elementary School before accepting a teaching position at Diamond Path in 2011. Hack was hired as assistant administrator and magnet coordinator at Diamond Path in 2015 and three years later was named principal.
“Diamond Path will always hold a special place in my heart,” Hack said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue my leadership journey in another strong and caring school community at Pinewood.”
Hack has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She earned her elementary teacher licensure from Augsburg University and her master’s in special education and principal licensure from Mankato.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.