To the editor:
Matt Little knocked on my door when he started his first campaign for Lakeville City Council. I’ve helped Matt on every campaign since. Lakeville City Council, mayor of Lakeville and state Senate. He’s won them all!
My favorite, so far, is the night he won mayor of Lakeville. We had a good ol’ Minnesota potluck. We waited as the votes came in to the final announcement of his win! What a night!
Matt and Coco’s wedding was another night to remember. With his friends and family watching he thanked us all for coming to Coco’s wedding! The day was hers and he was just so glad to be a part of it.
In 2020 Matt has especially been there for his district. From Facebook posts to keep us up to date to reopenings of businesses, Matt is there reminding us we’re all in this together. When the riots happened in June, he helped collect and deliver donations. I met him at the church drop-off that Sunday morning. He was ready to get that bus loaded and moved out to help the people in need.
I’ve had a blast helping Matt with his campaigns and can’t wait to keep it going! As the campaigns get bigger the message never changes. Matt is there to do what is best for his people. He’ll stand up for us and vote to help us all!
Please join me again in voting for Matt Little for state Senate!
Sandy Nichols
Lakeville
