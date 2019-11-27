Echo Park Elementary School of Leadership, Engineering and Technology in Burnsville hosted its Family Leadership, Pizza Basket Night on Nov. 21.

The event serves as a gathering activity for bringing Echo Park families together and showcases leadership habits students use at the school, said Rebecca Haehnel, magnet teacher on special assignment. During the evening, families could participate in activities that focused on different leadership habits, enjoy pizza and take part in basket fundraiser for the PTO.

Tags

Load comments