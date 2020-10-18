Laura A. Carder is seeking election for the Lakeville Area School Board.
Carder and her family have lived in the Lakeville area for over five years. Carder has volunteered extensively at Lake Marion Elementary along with other organizations in the community and around the world.
Carder said in a press release that she is running because the voice of a student’s parent is not currently on the board. Carder said she thinks the voice of parents with young students needs to be heard.
Carder has a successful career in technology, as she works for the seventh largest software company. In this role, Carder works with other K-12 school districts as well the largest colleges and universities in the region. She speaks daily with technology leaders and administrators about how technology can enable learning and better prepare students for their future, ways the schools can respond to COVID-19 in a positive way, how to enable teachers and administrators to be more effective with distance learning and more. Carder said she designs complex technology solutions and has successfully negotiated multi-million-dollar contracts, often with dozens of internal stakeholders.
Carder holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of St. Thomas and a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and electronic publishing from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Carder outlined the following as key initiatives:
- Safely get students and teachers back to school full-time. She cited a joint statement from the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Federation of Teachers, National Education Association and AASA The Superintendents Association on July 10 that said: “Educators and pediatricians share the goal of children returning safely to school this fall. Our organizations are committed to doing everything we can so that all students have the opportunity to safely resume in-person learning. We recognize that children learn best when physically present in the classroom. They also learn social and emotional skills at school, get healthy meals and exercise, mental health support and other services that cannot be easily replicated online.” Carder said she couldn’t agree more and will work to safely get Lakeville students and teachers back to school full-time as quickly as possible.
- District 194 is currently ranked No. 15 out of 342 school districts in Minnesota, according to niche.com. This ranking has slipped over the last decade and Carder plans to get district back in the top 10. She said her plan is to focus on STEM curriculum, better prepare students to think critically not linearly and empower teachers to revolutionize the classroom where students can work in groups to problem solve and work with other’s opinions. She said her plan also includes focusing on leading-edge classrom technology to better prepare students for the workforce.
- Carder said she also believes in the importance of collaboration with the community and other board members in a thoughtful and deliberate way keeping the students’ best interest as a top priority. Carder said she believes in investing in Lakeville’s students and being fiscally responsible.
Carder and her husband Kent are parents to a daughter (third-grader) and a son (2.5 years old). Carder said their experience at Lake Marion Elementary has surpassed all of her expectations and she looks forward to being elected to the School Board so she can help the district lead all districts in Minnesota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.