Length and width limit also in effect
Motorists traveling on Highway 52 will encounter lane closures in both directions north of the Cannon River in Cannon Falls beginning Monday, April 19.
Both directions of Highway 52 will be reduced to a single lane between County Road 86/280th Street and Highway 19 near Cannon Falls beginning at 12:01 a.m. Monday, April 19.
Truck restrictions, as well as a length and width restriction, will be in effect. Prohibited vehicles, including buses and hazardous materials or vehicles required to stop at the at-grade railroad crossing, will be detoured around the area due to the narrowed lanes. This traffic will be detoured via Highway 19, Highway 56, and County Road 86/280th Street.
During construction on Highway 52 near Cannon Falls, crews will resurface the road, update guardrail and repair two bridges. All lanes are expected to reopen in fall 2021.
For more details about this project, visit mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy52hampton-cannonfalls.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.
