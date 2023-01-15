The Lakeville Public Safety Foundation held its eighth annual Shop with a Hero on Dec 9, as 50 Lakeville Pubic Safety – fire and police staff members – joined together with Target and more than 40 volunteers to provide a gift giving experience for 50 Lakeville youths.

Through partnerships with the Lakeville Area School District, faith-based organizations, Lakeville Police school resource officers and other groups, 50 youths were selected to each receive a $200 Target gift card to shop for gifts for family members alongside police personnel and firefighters. The public safety professionals pushed shopping carts, assisted in gift ideas, shared stories and supported each youth building relationships.

