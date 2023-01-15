The Lakeville Public Safety Foundation held its eighth annual Shop with a Hero on Dec 9, as 50 Lakeville Pubic Safety – fire and police staff members – joined together with Target and more than 40 volunteers to provide a gift giving experience for 50 Lakeville youths.
Through partnerships with the Lakeville Area School District, faith-based organizations, Lakeville Police school resource officers and other groups, 50 youths were selected to each receive a $200 Target gift card to shop for gifts for family members alongside police personnel and firefighters. The public safety professionals pushed shopping carts, assisted in gift ideas, shared stories and supported each youth building relationships.
“In our eighth year of doing this event, this is the greatest turnout we have ever had,” said President Shanen Corlett. “The impact this has on all of us is unmeasurable. The Lakeville community is so supportive of everyone and each other.”
Once presents were purchased, volunteers wrapped the gifts and dined together, sharing stories and camaraderie.
Funds for this event are raised through donations to the Lakeville Public Safety Foundation and business sponsors Target, Jeff Belzers, BTD Manufacturing, Ole Piper Restaurant & Sports Bar, QA1, McDonald Eye Care Associates, Culver’s, and Lakeville Rotary.
The foundation is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that promotes public safety by enhancing the capabilities of the Lakeville Police Department and the Lakeville Fire Department. The foundation provides financial assistance for community based public safety programs, events, processes, and nonessential operational tools through donations from citizens and corporations.
