Lakeville North students featured this week
In February, Devin Prow of Lakeville South and Annika Hurd and Benjamin Earles of Lakeville North were named National Merit Scholarship finalists.
Every year around 1.5 million students apply for the scholarship competition. Only 1 percent are named finalists. They are competing for 7,500 scholarships worth more than $31 million.
Students who qualify for the National Merit Scholarship Program are honored for showing exceptional academic ability. National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments and potential for success in college. Winners will be announced in spring 2020.
This week, the newspaper features profiles of the Lakeville North winners. A profile of Devin Prow will appear in a future edition.
Benjamin Earles
Family: Parents: Jeff and Camille Earles, older brother: Chris Earles
Top five activities/interests: Trumpet in Jazz Band (LNHS, Minnesota Youth Jazz, MMEA All-State Jazz), Marching Band, Student Council, Lakeville Heritage Library Summer Reading Program volunteer, U.S. Space Academy Camp (Advanced, Elite)
What are your plans after graduation?
I’m still in the process of choosing, but I’ll be attending a four-year university, majoring in computer science. I plan to pursue a career more specifically in artificial intelligence and machine learning and apply it to the fields of media creation, linguistics, or aerospace.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
AI is a growing and broadly applicable field so it would allow me to be flexible in the case my interests shift. I ultimately want to find a way to bring people from across the world together through my work, be it physically or emotionally, and artificial intelligence is a technology with many promising uses to do just that. I’ve had an interest in computer science and machine learning since I heard in elementary school about the computer which defeated the best player in the world at chess, and my interest has only grown.
What has motivated you to excel in high school?
I’ve always had a passion for learning both inside and outside of school. To me, school isn’t just an obstacle to get through but an opportunity or a tool to grow.
How do you let off steam?
When I need to relax, I listen to music.
What’s something you don’t know anything about that you want to explore?
I want to delve more heavily into learning foreign languages other than English and Spanish such as Mandarin.
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
I’d consider my older brother Chris to be a mentor. He pushed me to get more involved as I entered high school, get outside my comfort zone, and meet more people. He’s set a great example for me both in character and in work ethic. I’ve always looked up to him, inspired to work harder and be better each and every day.
What advice do you have for an eighth-grader who is entering high school next year?
It’s important to get involved in at least one activity during the first year of high school. I think it’s a misperception that to succeed you need to spend all of your time working either through homework or studying. Activities provide something to look forward to throughout the school year and push you to meet more people, ultimately leading to a far more enjoyable experience.
Annika Hurd
Family: Julia Hurd (mother), Kevin Hurd (father), Kaleb Hurd (brother)
Top five activities/interests:
I am currently one of four Drum Majors for the Lakeville North marching band, a leadership position within an activity I love! Music is really important to me and it’s really fun this year to be able to share that with the band.
I’m also captain for the Lakeville North speech team, which is a great way to not only connect and give back to the team, but to learn about a myriad of different topics and ideas.
I am a student representative for the Lakeville Gifted Advisory Council, and through this council I’ve learned so much more about education in the district.
I’m a member of the Lakeville North Key Club Organization, and I try to volunteer as often as I can.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to go to college, but right now I’m still undecided as to where! I want to study finance.
Why did you choose this direction/field of study?
I really have enjoyed STEM and math in high school, and I would like to continue along this path through finance, where I’m excited to apply math and STEM concepts in a real world scenario.
What has motivated you to excel through high school?
My parents taught me the value of hard work at a young age, and as a result, I’ve been trying my best to challenge myself in high school in all of my classes, no matter how difficult they may be.
How do you let off steam?
I love to hang out with my friends, whether it’s going out to lunch to a new spot or working on homework together. We’re all really close and I don’t know what I would do without them.
What’s something you don’t know anything about that you want to explore?
I love to travel (this year I got to go to Hawaii on our band trip) so I really enjoy exploring new places, and hope to study abroad in college!
Did you have a mentor who helped you in some way? Who were they? How did they help?
Two of the most impactful mentors in my life have been my teachers, Ms. Kristina Clark, and Ms. Lora Den Otter. When I was in middle school, Ms. Clark, who taught me Algebra 1 and Geometry, reaffirmed the importance of hardwork, while also painting STEM concepts in an interesting and easily-accessible way; without her, I wouldn’t be interested in math and science. In high school, one of my English teachers, Ms. Den Otter, not only helped me to better my writing ability, but also inspired me into becoming a more confident, and well-rounded individual.
What advice do you have for an eighth-grader who is entering high school next year?
Don’t be afraid to go outside your comfort zone! I wouldn’t have joined half of my activities, taken as many AP classes, or met many of my friends if I had been afraid to take a risk and try new things!
