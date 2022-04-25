BTD Manufacturing, a custom metal fabrication manufacturer, has received a Safety Award of Honor from the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International at its tooling facility in Lakeville.
FMA also awarded BTD’s Detroit Lakes, Lakeville and Dawsonville locations with Safety Awards of Merit.
The FMA/CNA annual safety awards, which are open to all FMA company members, recognize metal fabrication companies that adhere to excellence in safety.
“Whether it’s fabrication, tooling or our office staff, safety is the backbone of our company,” said Paul Gintner, BTD president. “Without it, we’re not able to do what we do every day.”
CNA, the endorsed business insurance carrier for FMA, sponsored the awards, which are designed to promote safety in the industry. The FMA Safety Council selects winners for its Safety Award of Honor based on a perfect safety record of no recordable injuries or illness during the reporting period.
The Safety Award of Merit is given to companies posting an injury and illness incidence rate for the reporting period that is better than the published Bureau of Labor Statistics rate by 10% or greater, based on their NAICS code.
“We’re proud of the consistency and dedication our staff has in maintaining BTD as one of the safest companies in our industry,” said Nick Read, BTD safety coordinator.
This is the 11th consecutive year FMA has awarded BTD for its safety accomplishments. FMA has also selected BTD as a host for its safety conference on April 26 and 27 in Lakeville. During the conference, the company is sharing its safety journey with attendees and offering a tour of its local plant.
Named No. 2 on The Fabricator’s FAB 40 list in 2021, BTD says it continues to invest in people, processes, and technology to provide first-class service to world-class brands while valuing their team members and the communities in which they live.
More than 1,300 employees work in BTD locations in Lakeville; Detroit Lakes; Dawsonville, and Buford, Georgia; and Washington, Illinois.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.