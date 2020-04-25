On Monday, the city of Lakeville and Hosanna Church, in cooperation with the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce, launched the LakevilleCares program.
The effort is intended to be a way to connect people in need with people who can help respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the areas that Lakeville Cares aims to connect people are with grocery or prescription delivery, making protective masks and other services for those in need.
Homemade masks can be dropped off Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lakeville Fire Station 4 or Hosanna Church (Door 1) at 9600 163rd St. W.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings to protect others from COVID-19. Cloth face masks can help prevent the wearer from infecting others – especially in situations where they may spread the virus without symptoms. Cloth face masks are not a proven way to prevent COVID-19 from infecting the wearer.
Clean high-thread count bed sheets (color does not matter) and new material can be donated at Hosanna Church (Door 1) or contact information@lakevillecares.org.
People can arrange a front step pick up of new bed sheets, elastic and other materials needed to make masks by sending one’s address to information@LakevilleCares.org. It items should be placed in a clean plastic bag.
Those who are in need of materials or services or those who can help with services and materials can contact LakevilleCares at lakevillemn.gov/999/Lakeville-Cares or information@Lakevillecares.org.
People can also leave a voice mail at 952-522-2737 and calls will be returned between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 noon Monday through Friday.
