lv youth in govt

The Lakeville Youth in Government delegation wrapped up a successful model assembly at the state YIG conference at the State Capitol Jan. 5-8.

 Photo from Lakeville Area Schools

This year’s Lakeville delegation chair was Caroline White, a senior at Lakeville North High School. She recapped the conference by highlighting sophomore Ellie Aars of LNHS and senior Maggie McBrady of Lakeville South High School, who were the delegation’s two elected officials. White praised them for their strong representation of the delegation at the conference.

