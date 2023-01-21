The Lakeville Youth in Government delegation wrapped up a successful model assembly at the state YIG conference at the State Capitol Jan. 5-8.
This year’s Lakeville delegation chair was Caroline White, a senior at Lakeville North High School. She recapped the conference by highlighting sophomore Ellie Aars of LNHS and senior Maggie McBrady of Lakeville South High School, who were the delegation’s two elected officials. White praised them for their strong representation of the delegation at the conference.
White said new delegates saw big successes in the upper and lower legislatures, supreme court, in the national issues forum, and the leadership corps. Returning members brought new levels of commitment in new and old program areas.
Some of this year’s highlights for the Lakeville delegation included a win in the Supreme Court Showcase by LNHS seniors Mica Raines and Hannah Koster. Both were first-time Supreme Court delegates. Another highlight was that several bills introduced by the delegation were passed by the lieutenant governor.
“To all the Lakeville delegates at the conference this year, I am so proud of the way you embraced the chaos and confusion and made your voice heard. We might not have been the biggest delegation, but we were mighty,” said White in a social media post addressing this year’s Lakeville YIG students.
Youth in Government is a hands-on civic learning program where students in grades 8-12 become legislators, lawyers, judges, lobbyists, the media, or cabinet members. They spend four days running a model state government at the Minnesota State Capitol. Everything starts in the fall when students form delegations at their school. They prepare for the conference by learning about state government and practicing presentation skills. More than 1,000 students come together for the annual conference to elect their own leaders, debate their own ideas and build a vision for a stronger Minnesota.
