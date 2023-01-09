Lakeville woman suffers life-threatening injury from gunshot Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 31-year-old woman who suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in Lakeville was taken to Hennepin County Medical center Sunday evening, according to a release from the Lakeville Police Department.Police said that the incident occurred at approximately 6:51 p.m. in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center Warehouse, 9800 217th St. W.Personnel from the Lakeville Police, Lakeville Fire and Allina Health EMS provided life-saving measures before the victim was taken to the hospital.Lakeville Police said that preliminary information indicates that a male acquaintance of the victim was involved in the incident.“The extent of his involvement, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting, are still in the very early stages of investigation,” a police release said.Police said the man was on the scene are is cooperating with the investigation.“No one else is believed to have direct involvement, and there is not believed to be any threat to the public’s safety at this time,” police said.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Crime Scene Unit is assisting in the investigation. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lakeville Police Department Lakeville Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free E-Mail News Headlines Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Thisweek News Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Roses all around when Rosemount performs Ten apply for Lakeville City Council seat: Appointment expected in January Girls basketball teams stay closer to home for the holidays Update: Lakeville woman missing since Dec. 24 located Eagan hosts Frosty Festival outdoor fun on Jan. 20 E-editions Dakota County Tribune Jan 6, 2023 0 Burnsville/Eagan Sun Thisweek Jan 6, 2023 0 Lakeville Sun Thisweek Jan 6, 2023 0
