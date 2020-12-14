A 29-year-old Lakeville woman died at about 5 p.m. Dec. 11 when she was struck by a vehicle while walking across Highway 64 in near Motley in Cass County, Minnesota.
Alexa Rose Hokeness died when she was crossing near 120th Street in May Township and was struck by a vehicle traveling in a traffic lane, according to the State Patrol.
The vehicle was a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Leland Junior Baldwin, 69, of Ramsey.
Baldwin was wearing his seat belt and was uninjured in the incident.
Road conditions at the time of the incident were dry, according to the State Patrol.
It was not stated by Hokeness was crossing the road, but the State Patrol reported she was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry.
The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Motley Fire Department.
Hokeness, a special education teacher at Hmong College Prep Academy in St. Paul, was being remembered by school staff after news of the incident reached the school.
“We have been in touch with her family and send our thoughts and prayers to them,” the school said. “This is an incredibly sad moment for our Special Education department, and for the HCPA family overall. As we grieve the loss of Lexi, we wanted to share with you specific resources to help our students and staff through this difficult time.”
Those resources were shared on the school’s website athcpak12.org/hmong.
The school was gathering the school community’s memories, sympathy messages and well wishes, which will be given to the family.
“We offer our sincerest condolences to Lexi’s family and are heartbroken by this tragic event, and are here to support you all during this very difficult time,” the school said.
