A 25-year-old Lakeville woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a fatal crash that killed four other people on Interstate 35W near the 66th Street exit in Richfield at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Alaura Danielle Fried was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center after the crash that claimed the lives of four people when a 2009 Nissan Murano driven by Alfredo Torres, 21, of St. Paul, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35W and collided with a 2015 GMC Terrain driven by Briana Marisa Vazquez, 25, of Watertown, South Dakota, according to the State Patrol report.

Those who died at the scene were both drivers of the vehicles along with passengers in the Terrain – Hassan Aquil Abdulmalik, 28, of Bloomington, and Tyler Joseph Fried, 27, of Vermillion, South Dakota.

Alaura Fried and Tyler Fried were not wearing seat belts.

Vazquez and Abdulmalik were wearing seat belts.

It is not known if Torres was wearing a seat belt. The airbag in the Murano did not deploy, while the airbags deployed in the Terrain.

It is not known if alcohol played a role in the crash.

Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.

