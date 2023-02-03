Madi Drent and her boyfriend were injured
A Lakeville woman remains hospitalized after she and her boyfriend were struck by a car in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend, according to a GoFundMe page sent up for Madi Drent.
A Lakeville woman remains hospitalized after she and her boyfriend were struck by a car in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend, according to a GoFundMe page sent up for Madi Drent.
Drent was visiting the family of her boyfiend, Lance Leski, on the East Coast when they were walking on the boardwalk in Atlantic City on Saturday, Jan. 28, when they were both struck by a delivery truck, a CaringBridge page for Drent said.
“Madi took the brunt of the accident but both were hit and then they hit the windshield with their heads and then the ground. Madi’s legs were both broken as well,” fundraiser organizer Heidi Grange said.
The family said that the delivery driver was on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement.
Drent arrived at the hospital in a coma and remained on a sedative as of Feb. 3, but has been taken off several other medications.
They family said on Feb. 2 that doctors won’t be able to get a clear picture of her “neurological impacts until all of the sedation has cleared her body, but her pupils are equal and reactive, and she has no brain bleeds at this stage which is positive.”
“It is still a waiting game, however,” they said. “There have been and will continue to be setbacks along with the wins, but each day ... she is getting stronger and stronger.”
The family said they are planning a surgery to place rods in her legs as soon as it is safe.
Leski suffered a concussion and was unconscious as the time of the crash, but was alert a day after the crash and has been visiting Drent in the hospital, the family said.
Madi is the daughter of Bethany and Dean Drent. Her siblings are Payton, Jack and Morgan.
The families of both Drent and Leski are in New Jersey, the page said.
“We are grateful that both families can rely on each other for love and support while they are away from their homes and regular support systems,” they said.
The family thanked people for the generous outpouring of love and support.
“They can feel your prayers lifting them up through this terrible time and are grateful for every single one of you,” the said.
Read more about Drent and Leski’s progress at caringbridge.org/visit/madilancedrentleski.
To view the GoFundMe, go online to a link from tinyurl.com/54h8d755.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@apgecm.com.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.