lv madi drent

Lakeville resident Madi Drent and her boyfriend Lance Leski were injured during a pedestrian-car crash while walking on the boardwalk in New Jersey. 

 Photo from GoFundMe

Madi Drent and her boyfriend were injured

A Lakeville woman remains hospitalized after she and her boyfriend were struck by a car in Atlantic City, New Jersey, over the weekend, according to a GoFundMe page sent up for Madi Drent.

Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune 

Tags

Load comments