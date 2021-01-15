MOHR President Julie Johnson’s efforts described as ‘heroic'
Disability services veteran Julie Johnson, of Lakeville, has received the “Tip of the Spear” award from the Minnesota Organization for Habilitation and Rehabilitation. The annual statewide honor recognizes individuals who have made an impact and inspire others to take action benefiting people with disabilities.
“Julie’s advocacy efforts on behalf of all disability service providers throughout the state have been nothing short of heroic,” said a group of MOHR members that made two nominations. Interviewing with local media, writing countless letters to legislators, the governor and the Department of Human Services as well as the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Johnson fought for emergency grant funding to maintain the day program infrastructure during the pandemic.
Johnson, who also serves as president of St. Paul-based MSS, which has an Apple Valley location, was described as tenacious, dedicated and compassionate in her leadership. She has a background in finance and has served MSS for some 30 years.
Transparency is a value that Johnson said is important, whether with her staff or fellow members of MOHR. There’s a need to maintain relationships to better support members, she said. She said she stays connected to the Department of Human Services to represent members and positively influence decisions. There’s often a chance to find common ground among stakeholders on some topics, while disagreeing on others, Johnson explains.
She said MOHR’s work is a group effort to keep up with member questions and requests, and that she thrives on being busy.
“We have a core group of members who work very hard to do that work,” said Johnson. “It could not be done by one person, for sure. You couldn’t do it. This year, there’s no way we could have done it.”
Robin Harkonen, director of East Range DAC and a Tip of the Spear judge, said Johnson is amazing in everything she does. “When asked - Is this a good time? She always says yes. She is always available.”
“Minnesota does a good job of supporting, understanding and including people with disabilities,” Johnson said. “And valuing their contributions.”
While financial challenges are always there, her tendency is to stay hopeful.
“You have to continue to drive toward the end result you’re looking for,” she said.
The award presentation by the MOHR Executive Committee can be viewed online.
MOHR is comprised of about 100 adult day, day training and habilitation, extended employment, and supported employment service provider members serving in excess of 26,000 Minnesotans with disabilities.
More information is available at mohrmn.org, on Facebook and on Twitter.
