A 32-year-old Lakeville woman died when the vehicle she was a passenger in was struck by another vehicle traveling in the wrong direction at about 8:13 a.m. Sunday on Highway 61 in Cottage Grove.
Tanya Ann Mott died at the scene along with the driver of the other vehicle Julia Ann Bild, 95, of Cottage Grove.
The crash happened in the northbound lanes near Jamaica Avenue when Bild’s Ford Fusion was heading in the wrong direction.
The Fusion struck an Audi Q5 driven by Charles Joseph Tentinger, 66, of Prescott, Wisconsin. The vehicle also had as a passenger Carol Ann Tentinger, 64, also of Prescott. Both of the Tentingers were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with non-life-threatening injuries.
All people involved in the crash were wearing seat belts and both vehicles’ airbags deployed.
At the crash location, Highway 61 is a four-lane divided highway with two lanes traveling in each direction. There are ramps connecting Highway 61 to Jamaica Path near the crash location.
Road conditions at the time of the crash were described as dry.
Responding to the crash were the Minnesota State Patrol, Cottage Grove EMS, fire and police; and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Tad Johnson is a managing editor of Sun Thisweek and the Dakota County Tribune
