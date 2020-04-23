Stephanie Mullery offers advice, inspiration from self-quarantine
Lakeville resident and mother of two children Stephanie Mullery is fighting more than one battle right now.
Mullery has been in self-quarantine the past two weeks in a Twin Cities condominium away from her family, while she fights COVID-19 and complications from her March sternum surgery to continue to address the Stage 4 cancer she was diagnosed with in 2016.
In addition to fighting the medical issues, Mullery has been battling back against negative thoughts and separation from her family. She recorded a video on April 12, in an effort to give practical advice and inspiration for people battling COVID-19.
“This is about saving lives and helping people as much as I can,” she said.
Her advice for those in self-quarantine include having such devices as a forehead thermometer, blood pressure monitor, EKG monitor and pulse oximeter.
“They should be made available to fight this at home,” she said.
When her monitoring gave their worst readings, she called the ambulance, but the paramedics told her that her condition was not bad enough to require hospitalization and that quarantine is her best way to recover.
She’s relied on daily tasks such as cooking and laundry, along with stretching and yoga.
“This is a get up and move disease,” she said.
Because it is so painful she said she has also cried and prayed her way through it.
“Prayer has been key for me,” she said.
She said it has helped her a lot to be speaking the truth through prayer out loud.
Because COVID-19 causes difficulty with breathing, she said she’s encountered nighttime suffering.
“The enemy strikes at night in the darkness,” she said.
Her best defense has been to prop herself up in a nest and move from one side of the bed to another as she’s had a lot of body sweat through the fevers.
That’s not all.
When she had a panic attack a week ago, she called her friend who is a psychiatrist, and she was able to calm her down until the attack passed.
“You know when you have one, because you literally feel like you are going to die,” she said.
The panic attack was so severe since it was another blow to her respiratory system since it made breathing already compromised by COVID-19 even more difficult.
It was further complicated since she is still recovering from her March surgery that involved drilling holes into her sternum to remove cancerous cells.
She said fighting COVID-19 has been scary, and she’s gone through a lot of mental gymnastics not seeing her children – ages 8 and 3.
“I miss them so much I cannot tell you,” she said.
She said by creating a video about her experiences she wanted to be vulnerable and real for the first time on Facebook.
Mullery said she hopes all of us learn a huge lesson about what’s important in life, as individuals and families are affected by COVID-19 and the world deals with its ramifications.
“I feel really lucky to be alive and still fighting this from quarantine,” she said.
She said if she can help just one person, it will be worth it.
More information about Mullery is at gofundme.com/f/stephanie-mullerys-continued-fight.
Tad Johnson can be reached at tad.johnson@ecm-inc.com.
