Valerie Grover of Lakeville was named to the Metropolitan Area Water Supply Policy Advisory Committee effective Dec. 16.

Her term will expire Jan. 2, 2023. She is replacing Georg Fischer. The appointment was made by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

The Metropolitan Area Water Supply Policy Advisory Committee was established to assist the Metropolitan Council in carrying out planning activities addressing the water supply needs of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The committee, which is instrumental in the development of the Metropolitan Area Master Water Supply Plan, meets regularly to discuss plan implementation and other relevant water supply topics.

More information on the Metropolitan Area Water Supply Policy Advisory Committee can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Tags

Load comments