Valerie Grover of Lakeville was named to the Metropolitan Area Water Supply Policy Advisory Committee effective Dec. 16.
Her term will expire Jan. 2, 2023. She is replacing Georg Fischer. The appointment was made by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.
The Metropolitan Area Water Supply Policy Advisory Committee was established to assist the Metropolitan Council in carrying out planning activities addressing the water supply needs of the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The committee, which is instrumental in the development of the Metropolitan Area Master Water Supply Plan, meets regularly to discuss plan implementation and other relevant water supply topics.
More information on the Metropolitan Area Water Supply Policy Advisory Committee can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.