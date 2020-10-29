Voters in Lakeville will elect two City Council members, and District 194 residents will elect three Lakeville Area School Board members after the Nov. 3 election.
A crowded field is vying for two, four-year seats on the Lakeville City Council this fall.
Incumbents filed for re-election, as there are eight candidates in the City Council race.
City Council members Luke Hellier and Brian “Baldy” Wheeler filed for re-election, and the other candidates are John Bermel, Richard Henderson, Mike Robole, Hesham “Sham” Shaaban, Robert Vandenbos and Gerald “Jerry” Yasgar.
The Lakeville Area School Board will have at least one new member after the start of 2021.
That open seat was created after Board Member Bob Erickson filed for reelection but withdrew from the race. His name will not appear on the ballot.
School Board incumbents Judy Keliher and Terry Lind filed for re-election, and other candidates are David Anderson, Laura A. Carder, Katie Ruberto, Laura Sanders and Sarah Wellcome.
Senate District 58, which comprises most of Lakeville, Farmington and surrounding townships, matches DFL Sen. Matt Little against Republican candidate Zach Duckworth. House District 58A, which includes most of Lakeville, matches Rep. Jon Koznick against DFL candidate Erin Preese.
A portion of Lakeville is part of Senate District 56 and House District 56B, which matches incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Hall against DFL candidate Lindsey Port; and Republican Roz Peterson against DFL Kaela Berg.
A portion of Lakeville is part of Senate District 57 and House District 57A, which matches incumbent DFL Sen. Greg Clausen against Republican Jose Jimenez; and Rep. Robert Bierman, DFL, versus Republican Megan Olson.
Information about all of the candidates for these offices is at SunThisweek.com. Look for “Election 2020” under Featured Stories on the main page.
General election absentee and early voting continues at City Hall today (Friday, Oct. 30) until 4:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The polls on Election Day Nov. 3 are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polling locations used on Election Day are included in the graphic with this story.
Voters can determine a polling location by going to a links to a poll finder at lakevillemn.gov/179/Voting-Information.
In an effort to prevent COVID-19 exposures, the city has made some changes to the elections process:
As stated in the Governor’s Executive Order, voters are required to wear a mask while waiting in line and inside the polling location. All election judges are required to wear masks.
Sanitizing of equipment and booths will be done frequently.
There are restrictions on how many people are allowed in a polling location at one time, therefore, waiting lines could be outside.
Voting booths will be spaced accordingly.
Voters should follow social distancing guidelines and keep 6 feet away from other people in line, while inside the polling location and when leaving.
In order to voter, residents must:
- be 18 years of age or older on Election Day; a U.S. citizen;
- be a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days before the election;
- be a resident of your precinct on Election Day;
- not be under court-ordered guardianship in which the court order revokes a right to vote;
- have not been found by a court to be legally incompetent to vote;
- have the right to vote because, if they have been convicted of a felony, a felony status has expired (been completed) or one has been discharged from a sentence.
For those with disabilities, an accessible voting machine will be available at each precinct on Election Day and also for absentee voters. This machine ensures compliance with the federal Help America Vote Act (HAVA). HAVA requires that all polling locations be equipped with at least one disability-accessible voting machine.
