The Lakeville City Clerk’s office is responsible for election administration in the city, and it’s at work right now on voting in advance of the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election.
Voters must be registered with their current name and address in order to cast a ballot. Voters who have moved or changed their name since the last election must re-register. Voters can register or update a registration online at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterRegistration/VoterRegistrationMain.aspx.
Registering online prior to Election Day is encouraged.
Voters can also register or update a registration at a polling place or at an early voting location when voting. Voters will need proof of residence to register at a polling place.
For additional information regarding voter registration, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
In Minnesota, people can vote early with an absentee ballot beginning Friday, Sept. 18. Voters may cast an absentee ballot in person at City Hall during regular business hours. City Hall will also be open for absentee voting from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Voters can apply for an absentee ballot on the Secretary of State’s website or complete an absentee ballot application form found at lakevillemn.gov/179/Voting-Information.
A completed absentee ballot application can be mailed, faxed, emailed or delivered in person to Lakeville City Hall.
Those who have already applied for a General Election ballot, it will be mailed as soon as ballots become available.
Those who applied for an absentee ballot online can track the status of a ballot and confirm that it was received and counted.
For a ballot to count, remember:
Read the instructions.
Your signature envelope might have a box for a witness to complete and sign. Due to COVID-19, there is no witness requirement for registered voters for the Nov. 3 State General Election. Non-registered voters will still need a witness, to indicate their proof of residence.
Mail the ballot and forms back after completion. Returned ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day (Nov. 3) and received by the city within the next seven calendar days (Nov. 10). Return your ballot by mail or package delivery service; or drop off a ballot envelope in person at City Hall during regular business hours and no later than 3 p.m. on Election Day.
