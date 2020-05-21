The Lakeville VFW will be conducting Memorial Day services on its usual annual schedule.
The group has worked with local churches, as well as the city, which will allow the services.
This year due to the COVID-19 issue, the VFW will not be having band or travel by bus.
There will be a caravan of personal vehicles so members can practice social distancing.
The VFW encourages spectators to practice social distancing as well.
Schedule:
Orchard Lake Cemetery, 8 a.m.;
West Christiania Lutheran Cemetery, 8:25 a.m.;
New Market Catholic Cemetery, 8:55 a.m.;
St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:20 a.m.;
Solor Lutheran Cemetery, Webster, 9:40 a.m.;
Annunciation Catholic Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:10 a.m.;
Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Hazelwood, 10:25 a.m.;
East Christiania Cemetery, 10:55 a.m.;
Highview Lutheran Cemetery, 11:15 a.m.;
Greenwood Presbyterian Cemetery, 11:35 a.m.;
All Saints Catholic Cemetery, 12 noon;
Lakeville Grove Cemetery, 12:25 p.m.;
Lakeville Veterans Memorial, 12:45 to 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.