The city of Lakeville has issued building permits with a total valuation of $153.38 million through May. This compares to a total valuation of $137.79 million for building permits issued through May 2020, according to a city report.

The City issued permits for 235 single-family homes through May with a total valuation of $74.58 million. This compares to 223 single-family home permits through May 2020 with a total valuation of $67.78.

Lakeville has issued the highest number of residential permits year-to-date in the Twin Cities followed by Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Dayton, and Otsego.

